Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VOO traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,482. The company has a market cap of $450.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.45 and a 200 day moving average of $480.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

