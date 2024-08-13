Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $498.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.70 and its 200 day moving average is $481.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

