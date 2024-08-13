Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 86.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,081 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

VIOV stock opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

