Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates LLC

Mason & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Mason & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

