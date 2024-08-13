Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.80.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

