Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 20.4% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MCIA Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $81,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,018. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.56. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

