Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Veracyte traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 132440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at $469,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,686 shares of company stock worth $527,807. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 23.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after purchasing an additional 509,340 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,190,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,660 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

