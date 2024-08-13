Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in July

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Verbund Stock Performance

OEZVY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044. Verbund has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

