Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 135,913 shares.The stock last traded at $9.36 and had previously closed at $9.56.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
