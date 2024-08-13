VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Down 69.1% in July

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,572. The firm has a market cap of $234.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

