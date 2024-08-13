VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Down 98.1% in July

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,968,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VXIT traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 5,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,986. VirExit Technologies has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

VirExit Technologies Company Profile

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

