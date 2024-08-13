VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Down 98.1% in July

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,968,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VirExit Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VXIT traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 5,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,986. VirExit Technologies has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.
VirExit Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VirExit Technologies
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.