Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Vital Farms Stock Up 1.6 %

VITL stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other news, insider Joanne Bal sold 2,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $105,723.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,001.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joanne Bal sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $105,723.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,001.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at $287,619,033.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,550 shares of company stock worth $7,118,840. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 82,439 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

