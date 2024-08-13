Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 54.0% in July

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the July 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vivendi Price Performance
Shares of VIVHY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 49,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,635. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.05.
Vivendi Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What is a Special Dividend?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.