Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Has $517,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.3% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,294,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

