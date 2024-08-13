Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix Price Performance

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $67.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

