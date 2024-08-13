WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 154 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.68. 962,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.98. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

