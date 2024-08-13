WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 928 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.2% during the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 136.5% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,409,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $465.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

