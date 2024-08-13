WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 16 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,439,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $17.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $644.74. The company had a trading volume of 575,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,420. The company has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $625.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.60. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

