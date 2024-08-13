WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,421,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 541.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 634,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in State Street by 430.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 596,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in State Street by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after purchasing an additional 573,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 168.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. 567,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

