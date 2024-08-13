WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $11.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, reaching $266.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,717. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The firm has a market cap of $400.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

