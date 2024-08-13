WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.37. 4,940,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $266.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

