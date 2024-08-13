WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after purchasing an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,886,000 after acquiring an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,360,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO traded up $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,521. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $173.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

