WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 605 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 230.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.