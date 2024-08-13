WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 933 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

