WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,773,000 after buying an additional 632,398 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Crown Castle by 25.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,570,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $4,425,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

