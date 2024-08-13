WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,808 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,070,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.51.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ META traded up $10.87 on Tuesday, reaching $526.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,121,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,396,840. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,860 shares of company stock worth $167,199,478. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.