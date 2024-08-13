WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 52 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $501.32. 374,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.04 and its 200-day moving average is $456.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $506.83.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

