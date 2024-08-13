WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 689 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,430. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USB

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.