WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 976 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. 48,608,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,827,379. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

