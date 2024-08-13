Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $187.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $179.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.10. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $182.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 3,885.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.