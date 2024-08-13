Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 1,043.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 133,379 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
