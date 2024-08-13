Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 291 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.42. 623,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.26. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

