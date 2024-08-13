Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,730,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.27.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $257.31. 637,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,442. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $263.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.77. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.