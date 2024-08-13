Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,079 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

CHK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

