Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,617 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Motors were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 229,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,629 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. 6,910,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,904,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.