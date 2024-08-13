Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.3% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.7% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,918,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.17. 2,827,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.93 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

