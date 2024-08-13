Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.3% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.7% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,918,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW
Snowflake Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.17. 2,827,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.93 and a 1-year high of $237.72.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.