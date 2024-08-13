Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,046,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,418,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 52,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,592. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1418 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

