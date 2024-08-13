Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.12 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $602.25. The stock had a trading volume of 555,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.61. The company has a market cap of $230.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

View Our Latest Report on TMO

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.