Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $571.50. 381,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,072. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $576.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

