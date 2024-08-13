Wedmont Private Capital Has $881,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $671,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,698,000 after purchasing an additional 126,382 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,117.82. The company had a trading volume of 188,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,032. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,053.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,057.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

