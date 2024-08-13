Wedmont Private Capital Has $940,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.10. 5,037,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,012,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

