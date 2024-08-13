Wedmont Private Capital Has $969,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $114,953,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

