Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 10,074 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,002,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,475,371. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

