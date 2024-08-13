Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 180 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $464.48. The company had a trading volume of 677,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.98. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.