Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 206 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 2.6 %

TM traded up $4.42 on Tuesday, hitting $172.39. The company had a trading volume of 427,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

