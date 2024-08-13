Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 674 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,583,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,529. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

