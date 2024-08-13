Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 926 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. 5,439,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,972,107. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

