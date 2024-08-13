Wedmont Private Capital Sells 367 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

WYNN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.20. 2,337,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

