Wedmont Private Capital Sells 645 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after acquiring an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.86. 1,597,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,736. The firm has a market cap of $194.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.42. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

