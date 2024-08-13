Wedmont Private Capital Takes $318,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14,929.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,086 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.88. 1,574,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.54. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

